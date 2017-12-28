Woman suffers 'life-changing injuries' in Canary Wharf acid attack

A woman has suffered "life-changing" injuries after acid was thrown at her in east London.

A 36-year-old woman was taken to hospital with burn injuries to her leg and face following the attack, police said.

She had been walking alone when she was attacked.

The substance that was thrown over her has been tested and is confirmed to have been a strong acid solution.

The incident occurred on Westferry Road in Canary Wharf just before 7pm on Wednesday.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage and have appealed for any information that might help identify the suspect.