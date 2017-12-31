Over £14k raised for funeral of Finsbury Park murder victim

A crowdfunding appeal in memory of a pub worker who was murdered in a park on Christmas Eve has passed £14,000.

The campaign to raise money for a funeral for Iuliana Tudos, 22, reached its original £4,000 target within 11 hours.

Ms Tudos, who also called herself Julie, was found dead in Finsbury Park, near her north London home, on Wednesday afternoon, having gone missing on December 24.

She had been stabbed in the abdomen and suffered a head injury.

More than 800 people have so far donated to the appeal, including people who met her at Camden Underworld, the north London rock pub and club where she worked.