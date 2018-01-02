Six people arrested after spate of New Year stabbings

Six people have been arrested following four fatal unrelated stabbings that took place on New Year's Eve and in the early hours of New Year's Day.

In the attacks on New Year's Eve, a 17-year-old boy and two men - aged 18 and 20 - were stabbed.

Later a 20-year-old man was knifed at a house party in Islington, north London.

All four died as a result of their injuries, while a fifth victim, stabbed in the New Year's Day incident, is critically ill in hospital.

Scotland Yard said a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the New Year's Day stabbing.

Five males, aged between 17 and 21, have been arrested in connection with the death of the 18-year-old, who was stabbed in Enfield.