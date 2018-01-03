- ITV Report
Council leader calls on police to clear rough sleepers before the royal wedding
A council leader has called on police to clear rough sleepers from Windsor before the royal wedding.
Conservative councillor Simon Dudley said beggars could present the town in a "sadly unfavourable light" when Prince Harry marries American actress Meghan Markle in May.
He tweeted that some rough sleepers had made a "commercial life choice praying on residents and tourists".
In a letter to police he complained about aggressive begging and intimidation and "bags and detritus" on the streets.
His comments were criticised by a local homeless charity manager, who described them as sickening.
Thousands of wellwishers are expected to descend on the town for the event in Windsor Castle on May 19.
Mr Dudley, leader of Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, tweeted that there is "an epidemic of rough sleeping and vagrancy" in the town and demanded police "focus on dealing with this before the #RoyalWedding".
Windsor Police tweeted in reply:
Mr Dudley wrote a letter to Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley Police, Anthony Stansfeld, dated January 2, calling on officers to take action.