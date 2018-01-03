Council leader calls on police to clear rough sleepers before the royal wedding

A council leader has called on police to clear rough sleepers from Windsor before the royal wedding.

Conservative councillor Simon Dudley said beggars could present the town in a "sadly unfavourable light" when Prince Harry marries American actress Meghan Markle in May.

He tweeted that some rough sleepers had made a "commercial life choice praying on residents and tourists".

In a letter to police he complained about aggressive begging and intimidation and "bags and detritus" on the streets.

His comments were criticised by a local homeless charity manager, who described them as sickening.