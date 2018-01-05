New Year's Day stabbing victim named as Steve Frank Narvaez-Arias

A man stabbed to death during New Year's celebrations in the capital has been named.

Steve Frank Narvaez-Arias, 20, was one of four people killed in separate stabbing incidents on New Year's Eve and in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Mr Narvaez-Arias and another man were treated by paramedics for stab wounds at a flat in Islington around 2.35am on January 1.

He was discovered with injuries to his chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim remains in a critical condition.

Two men, 18 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody, while another 19-year-old man has been bailed.