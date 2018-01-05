- ITV Report
New Year's Day stabbing victim named as Steve Frank Narvaez-Arias
A man stabbed to death during New Year's celebrations in the capital has been named.
Steve Frank Narvaez-Arias, 20, was one of four people killed in separate stabbing incidents on New Year's Eve and in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Mr Narvaez-Arias and another man were treated by paramedics for stab wounds at a flat in Islington around 2.35am on January 1.
He was discovered with injuries to his chest and pronounced dead at the scene.
The other victim remains in a critical condition.
Two men, 18 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody, while another 19-year-old man has been bailed.
In a statement, Mr Narvaez-Arias's family described him as a "beautiful son" and brother to three sisters who "loved him unconditionally".
Investigating officer DCI Andrew Packer urged witnesses to come forward.
"I am appealing to anyone who attended the party to come forward and speak to police, I need to trace everyone who was present as they may be witnesses to this violent attack," he said.
Mr Narvaez-Arias's death was one of four stabbings between 11.30pm and 2.30am over New Year's.
The other unrelated attacks took place in Tulse Hill, Enfield and West Ham.
All the victims were aged between 17 and 20.