Serial killer who murdered partners jailed for 26 years

A serial killer who met one of his victims while on day release from a secure mental hospital has been jailed for a minimum of 26 years.

Theodore Johnson, 64, attacked mother-of-four and grandmother Angela Best in December 2016 after he discovered she was in a new relationship.

Ms Best was Johnson's third victim, all three of whom who had at one stage been in a relationship with him.

Johnson had already served time in jail for manslaughter after being convicted of killing Yvonne Johnson in 1981 and later Yvonne Bennett in 1993 - each time being eventually released.

Johnson, who attempted suicide after murdering Ms Best, tried pleading guilty to her manslaughter, but this was rejected by the Crown Prosecution Service.

After changing his plea to guilty during the first day of trial, Johnson was jailed at the Old Bailey on Friday.