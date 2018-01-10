Road rage motorist drove slowly in front of ambulance on emergency call

A road rage motorist drove slowly in front of an ambulance responding to an emergency before the driver got out and shouted abuse at the crew, police revealed today.

Officers say it appeared to have been motivated by an earlier incident, in which the Honda driver failed to move out of the way of the ambulance as it was driven with lights and sirens on.

While shouting abuse at the male and female crew, the driver said he thought he had seen the male crew member in the ambulance swearing at him.

Police say neither of the crew were physically injured, and both continued with their shift.

They were responding to an emergency call out to help an elderly woman with an acute illness, on December 27, in Sutton, South London.

The crew were on Central Road in Worcester Park when car pulled up behind the ambulance.

The driver then got out and shouted at the male and female crew in the ambulance.

The driver of the Honda got back into his car and drove off towards Kingston. Police have released CCTV images of the driver while he was out of the car shouting at the ambulance.

He was described as white man, aged in his 40s or 50s and around 5ft 6ins tall and may have been wearing a green jacket, with dark trousers and white trainers.