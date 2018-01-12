Britain First supporter gave Nazi salute and drove van at curry house owner on anniversary of Brexit vote

Marek Zakrocki was jailed for 33 weeks at the Old Bailey. Credit: PA

A Britain First supporter who gave a Nazi salute, shouted "white power" and drove at a curry house owner during a drunken rampage has been jailed, but is set to walk free later on Friday. Marek Zakrocki told a police officer he was going to "kill a Muslim" before launching his London attack on the anniversary of the Brexit vote. While the 48-year-old was sentenced to 33 weeks in prison for his attack, he is likely to walk later on Friday, having served his time on remand. Zakrocki, who was originally charged with attempted murder, had previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and battering his wife. During his trial in December, prosecutor Denis Barry told how Zakrocki got drunk on June 23, 2017, and "during the course of that evening he assaulted his wife, drove off in his work vehicle, insulted a series of passers-by and then drove his vehicle at the owner of a curry house, breaking the window of the restaurant.

Following his rampage, Zakrocki ended up outside Spicy Night in his van. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

"It's plain that his conduct is very likely to have been motivated by his views about our diverse society." During a rampage around Harrow, Zakrocki made a Nazi salute, pushed an unknown Asian man and chased him around a shopping centre and then shouted "white power, white power". His family called police and during a telephone conversation with an officer, Zakrocki said: "I'm going to kill a Muslim. I'm doing it for Britain. "This is how I'm going to help the country. You people cannot do anything." Following his rampage, Zakrocki ended up outside the Spicy Night restaurant, in Harrow, blocking the road with his van. Following an altercation in the street outside the restaurant, the Polish-born window fitter started the engine of his van and aimed the vehicle at restaurant owner Kamal Ahmed.

An altercation in the street between Mr Ahmed and Zakrocki. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

The court heard he used the van as a weapon against Mr Ahmed and twice mounted the pavement. He was driving at 5mph and was effectively trying to pin Mr Ahmed against the restaurant window, which smashed. Because of the increased state of alert at the time, with a man dying after he was hit by a van outside Finsbury Park Mosque just days earlier, armed officers arrested Zakrocki in a "hard stop". Police found a Nazi coin in his pocket and a stash of Britain First flyers and newspapers at his home in Harrow. In a police interview, he appeared to be "fixated" by Muslims and said he had made donations to Britain First. Mr Barry said the defendant appeared to have a history of depressive illness and alcohol problems.

The smashed window of Spicy Night. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA