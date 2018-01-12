Couple admit burning French nanny's body but deny murder

A couple who deny killing a French nanny have admitted perverting the course of justice by attempting to dispose of the body by burning it.

The charred remains of Sophie Lionnet were discovered in the garden of a house in Southfields, south-west London, on September 20, 2017.

At first, police were unable to establish either the age or gender of the body as it was so badly burned, but it was later confirmed to be that of the 21-year-old, of Wandsworth, who was originally from Troyes in north-east France.

Designer Sabrina Kouider, 34, and her partner Ouissem Medouni, 40, of Wimbledon Park Road, Wandsworth, south London, deny murdering Ms Lionnet on or before September 20 last year.

They pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday to a second charge of perverting the course of justice by attempting to "dispose of the body of Sophie Lionnet by burning".

The pair face a five-week trial beginning on March 19.