Acid attacker Arthur Collins jail sentence extended over smuggled mobile

Acid attacker Arthur Collins has been jailed for a further eight months for using a smuggled mobile phone to call his ex-girlfriend Ferne McCann from his prison cell.

Collins hid the device, two sim cards and two memory sticks inside a crutch while on remand in September, before his trial over the brutal nightclub attack.

In December he was jailed for 20 years for the incident at an east London nightclub, which left 16 people with chemical burns and three people temporarily blinded.

He admitted hiding the phone in the crutch, which he had been using after hurting his feet trying to evade police while on the run.