Former soldier blinded in one eye loses £2,000 glass eye collection

I keep all my eyes together in a box and some of them are branded.

Unfortunately, I have gone to change the eye after Christmas and couldn't find the box. I ripped the house apart trying to find them.

I cannot pinpoint when I lost them because I made six trips down to London last month. The eyes are no use to anyone apart from me and I just want them back.

I went into the Blind Veterans UK office on Monday and explained I had lost my eyes and they put something out on Twitter.

I've been getting new ones for 10 years, it's been my calling card since my injury.