Woman raped and murdered by 'obsessed uncle' before her body was padlocked in a freezer, court hears

A young woman was raped and murdered by her "obsessed" uncle before her body was padlocked in a deep freezer, a court heard today.

Celine Dookhran, 20, was allegedly kidnapped by her relative Mujahid Arshid, 33, and his employee Vincent Tappu, 28, on July 19 last year.

They bound and gagged her and another woman and Arshid, a builder, took them to a six-bedroom south west London house he had been working at, the Old Bailey was told.

He considered dissolving the bodies in acid or hiding them in a chest-high freezer he installed two days before, it was claimed.

But the second woman managed to survive despite having her throat slit, and raised the alarm from hospital, which led to the discovery of Miss Dookhran's body.

Opening the prosecution case, Crispin Aylett QC warned jurors: