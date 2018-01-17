- ITV Report
Woman raped and murdered by 'obsessed uncle' before her body was padlocked in a freezer, court hears
A young woman was raped and murdered by her "obsessed" uncle before her body was padlocked in a deep freezer, a court heard today.
Celine Dookhran, 20, was allegedly kidnapped by her relative Mujahid Arshid, 33, and his employee Vincent Tappu, 28, on July 19 last year.
They bound and gagged her and another woman and Arshid, a builder, took them to a six-bedroom south west London house he had been working at, the Old Bailey was told.
He considered dissolving the bodies in acid or hiding them in a chest-high freezer he installed two days before, it was claimed.
But the second woman managed to survive despite having her throat slit, and raised the alarm from hospital, which led to the discovery of Miss Dookhran's body.
Opening the prosecution case, Crispin Aylett QC warned jurors:
He said Arshid became "obsessed" with Miss Dookhran, who worked in Barclay's bank in Sutton, but knew that she was having a sexual relationship with her boyfriend, a Libyan Muslim.
Realising she was "beyond his clutches", he resolved if he could not have her then "nobody else would", it was said.
Arshid plotted to kidnap both women for about three weeks before, the prosecutor said.
He told the court:
The night before the murder, a family meeting took place, the court heard.
Tappu had been working for Arshid on a part-time basis.
They made an arrangement the day before, and early on July 19 Tappu drove to a side street near where Miss Dookhran lived, it was said.
The two men, both wearing balaclavas and gloves, burst into her room, the jury was told.
Arshid scooped up clothes and phones, to give the "entirely false" impression Miss Dookhran had run away, it was claimed.
He also grabbed large quantities of underwear, "no doubt consistent with his sexual fascination" with her, the court was told.
Tappu played no further part, jurors were told.
A month before, the owner of a six-bed detached home between Wimbledon and Kingston gave Arshid a set of keys so he could carry out work.
He drove the women to the house, and tied them to the pipes in the utility room while he was armed with a lock knife, the prosecutor said.
He allegedly took the second victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, upstairs and raped her, before doing the same thing to Miss Dookhran.
The court heard Arshid then took the second woman, in her 20s, upstairs and cut her throat, and told her "she would be dead within ten minutes".
But the second woman survived and was later taken to hospital, where she gave the police details who then found the house.
Arshid fled to Folkestone, Kent where he was arrested the same night in a hotel, still possessing the padlock key.
Arshid, of no fixed address, denies murder, attempted murder, two counts of kidnap, two counts of rape, two counts of conspiracy to falsely imprison another, possessing a firearm with intent - a Taser.
He also denies one count of sexual assault, and one count of assault by penetration, involving the second woman between November 2008 and November 2010.
Tappu, of Acton, west London, denies two counts of kidnap, two counts of conspiracy to falsely imprison another, and one count of possessing a firearm with intent.
The trial continues.