Women's rights campaigners stage Time's Up rally outside Downing Street

Thousands of women's rights campaigners have held a rally at Downing Street. Despite rain and sleet, they heard speeches on a variety of issues from sexual harassment, abortion rights and climate change.

Many of the campaigners had made their own signs to make their point. Credit: ITV News

A series of women's rights protests have been taking place around the world this weekend which marks one year since Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexual harassment, was inaugurated as the US President.

Campaigners came out despite rain and sleet in Central London. Credit: ITV News

It's this generation's responsibility to push for change. I truly hope I'll see equality in my lifetime. – Dr Helen Pankhurst, great-granddaughter of suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst