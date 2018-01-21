- ITV Report
Women's rights campaigners stage Time's Up rally outside Downing Street
Thousands of women's rights campaigners have held a rally at Downing Street. Despite rain and sleet, they heard speeches on a variety of issues from sexual harassment, abortion rights and climate change.
A series of women's rights protests have been taking place around the world this weekend which marks one year since Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexual harassment, was inaugurated as the US President.
The Time's Up campaign was launched to call for the end of sexual harassment.