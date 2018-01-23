'Fake paramedic' who treated dying teenager is jailed

A fraudster who posed as a trained paramedic while treating a 15-year-old boy who was dying from a drugs overdose has been jailed.

Kevin Davis, 53, ran a company offering emergency medical care service despite not being properly qualified to treat patients.

He was providing medical services to revellers at an illegal rave in Croydon in June 2014 where 15-year-old Rio Andrew took a fatal drugs overdose.

The dying teenager was initially treated by Davis and two of his colleagues, both of whom were trainees ambulance technicians who had to be supervised by a qualified technician.

Rio was later handed over to the London Ambulance Service, but died of multiple organ failure and ecstasy intoxication.