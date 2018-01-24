- ITV Report
PM pledge on cancer as Tessa Jowell opens up about treatment
Theresa May pledged to keep NHS cancer treatments under review after a former Labour Minister spoke for the first time about her diagnosis.
Dame Tessa Jowell, who has brain cancer, said patients should be allowed to take the risk of having different innovative treatments on the NHS.
At Prime Minister's Questions Theresa May said cancer treatment remained a priority.
Dame Tessa has been treated in London on the NHS but had advice from the US and consulted a doctor in Germany.