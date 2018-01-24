PM pledge on cancer as Tessa Jowell opens up about treatment

Brain cancers happen very quickly, you have to show that there's been change quickly and if you don't do that then basically nothing changes.

That (adaptive trials) is exactly the kind of risk that patients should be free to take, it should be a risk that they have the chance to take, and it's certainly what somebody like me wants.

I actually see that the opportunity to take this risk is longer than the likelihood of my life surviving for a very long time.

I am not afraid, I feel very clear about my sense of purpose and what I want to do and how do I know how long it's going to last? I'm certainly going to do everything I can to make it a very long time.