- ITV Report
-
'Major' flooding traps people in cars and restaurants in Hammersmith
A burst water main in Hammersmith has left people trapped in cars and restaurants after it caused major flooding.
Thames Water said that a pipe had burst on King Street and that engineers were on their way to contain the leak and begin repairs.
The Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade are on the scene and are traffic, with King Street closed between Goldhawk Road and Broadway.
Police asked people to avoid the area, saying they expected disruption to continue until the early hours of Saturday morning.
People at the scene reported being able to smell sewage.