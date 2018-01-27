Three teenage boys killed after car crashed into them in west London

Flowers left at the scene of the incident in Hayes, west London. Credit: PA

Three teenage boys have died after they were hit by a car while standing near a bus stop in west London. The boys are thought to have been on their way to a 16th birthday party together with friends in Hayes, west London, when they were struck by a black Audi which mounted the pavement. Emergency services were called but all three were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two of the boys were aged 16 and a third was 17 years old. They have been named locally and in floral tributes as George, Josh and Harry.

The black Audi car involved in the accident. Credit: Tony Kitchin/PA

Police said the car involved is "believed to have been travelling at high speed". At least two men left the vehicle after the crash, the Met Police said. One of them, a 28-year-old man, was detained by a member of the public and was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was taken to a west London hospital for treatment and has now been taken to a north London police station for questioning.

Flowers and cards left by family members of the victims. Credit: ITV News

Family members came to lay flowers at the site of the crash on Saturday morning. The mother of one of the victims left a card to "my darling baby boi" which said "My heart is broken". Another said "To my bro. Always together forever." A large crowd of young people gathered at the scene of the crash on Saturday afternoon to leave tributes and release balloons.

The spot where the car mounted the pavement and hit a wall. Credit: PA

A number of other teenagers standing with the group at the bus stop at the time of the incident were unharmed in the crash. Tony Kitchin, 44, who works as security guard at a haulage firm nearby, said the road was a "speed trap". "I'm really surprised we haven't had more horrific accidents like this," he said. "No parent should have to deal with that. My heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends of the people who lost their lives last night."

The incident happened shortly before 8.40pm on Friday. Credit: ITV News