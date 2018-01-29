Brain-damaged boy Isaiah Haastrup's parents lose life support treatment fight

The parents of a brain-damaged boy have lost their fight for his life support treatment to continue after a judge sided with doctors.

Specialists at King's College Hospital in London said giving further intensive care treatment to 11-month-old Isaiah Haastrup is "futile, burdensome and not in his best interests". They wanted the go-ahead to provide only palliative care.

Isaiah's mother Takesha Thomas and father Lanre Haastrup, from Peckham, south-east London, wanted treatment to continue and have said they will discuss the judge's ruling with lawyers.

Mr Justice MacDonald said he had reached his decision with "profound sadness".

Barrister Fiona Paterson, who has represented King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust at hearings, had told Mr Justice MacDonald how Isaiah was born at King's College Hospital on February 18 2017 and was severely disabled.