Police and CPS apologise to Liam Allan over rape case mistakes

The Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service have apologised to 22-year-old Liam Allan after a review found mistakes were made in the disclosure of evidence relating to a collapsed rape case against him.

Six hundred cases of rape and sexual assault are being reviewed by the Metropolitan Police, with thousands more under review nationally, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

"The disclosure problems in this case were caused by a combination of error, lack of challenge, and lack of knowledge," a joint review by Scotland Yard and the CPS into Mr Allan's case said

Commander Richard Smith of the Metropolitan Police and Claire Lindley, Chief Crown Prosecutor for London South spoke to reporters at Scotland Yard after a review into the case.

Mr Smith said: "Claire and I met with Mr Allan yesterday afternoon where he received a personal apology from us both and I was really pleased to have that opportunity to meet with him face-to-face, allow him to read the report and apologise for the errors that were made."