West Ham suspends director of player recruitment Tony Henry over claims of racism

Jamie Roberton Digital Reporter

West Ham United have suspended their head of player recruitment amid accusations of racism.

Tony Henry is alleged to have told agents the club did not want to sign any African players in the transfer window.

Pressed on the claim by the Daily Mail, Henry is reported to have said West Ham wanted to limit the number of African players because have “a bad attitude” and “cause mayhem”.

He denied his comments were racist.

It’s nothing racist at all. It’s just sometimes they can have a bad attitude. We had problems with Diafra Sakho. We find that when they are not in the team they cause mayhem. It’s nothing against the African race at all.

– Tony Henry, speaking to the Daily Mail
West Ham - who have a number of first-team players of African descent - announced on Thursday morning that Henry had been suspended pending a full investigation.

West Ham United will not tolerate any type of discrimination and has, therefore, acted swiftly due to the serious nature of these claims. The West Ham United family is an inclusive one where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included. The club will make no further comment until the investigation has been concluded.

– West Ham statement

The furore caps a less than ideal transfer window for the club, who missed out on a number of targets as they fight to avoid relegation.