West Ham suspends director of player recruitment Tony Henry over claims of racism
West Ham United have suspended their head of player recruitment amid accusations of racism.
Tony Henry is alleged to have told agents the club did not want to sign any African players in the transfer window.
Pressed on the claim by the Daily Mail, Henry is reported to have said West Ham wanted to limit the number of African players because have “a bad attitude” and “cause mayhem”.
He denied his comments were racist.
West Ham - who have a number of first-team players of African descent - announced on Thursday morning that Henry had been suspended pending a full investigation.
The furore caps a less than ideal transfer window for the club, who missed out on a number of targets as they fight to avoid relegation.