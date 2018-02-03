Corbyn praises new activists amid claims Momentum members 'forced out Labour council leader'

Jeremy Corbyn has urged Labour to welcome "young energy" into the party amid claims his hard left supporters have been intimidating and bullying opponents.

The long-standing Haringay Council leader Claire Kober announced she was quitting after a campaign of "sexism" and" bullying" by Mr Corbyn's supporters over a controversial PFI housing deal.

She had been ordered by the party's ruling national executive committee (NEC) to pause plans to use a private finance deal to help pay for new homes after an outcry among many residents in the borough.

Jeremy Corbyn today applauded the NEC's highly unusual decision to intervene in local politics in a speech to the Labour local government conference in Nottingham.

He said Labour councillors should welcome "mass participation" in the the party to "move on from Tory austerity and the failed privatisation obsession".