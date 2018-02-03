Three men charged with murder after prisoner stabbed to death at Wormwood Scrubs

Three men have been charged with murder after a prisoner was stabbed to death at HMP Wormwood Scrubs.

Inmates Ahmed Khyre, 21, Kalif Dibbassey, 21 and Enton Marku, 20 appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Khader Saleh, 25, was found with a number of knife injuries on Wednesday afternoon and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

The three men are due to appear at the Old Bailey on 6 February.