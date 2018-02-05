Hatton Garden burglary ringleader Terry Perkins dies in prison

One of the ringleaders behind the Hatton Garden burglary has died in prison.

Terry Perkins, 69, is understood to have died of natural causes at HMP Belmarsh, where he was serving a seven-year sentence for his role in the notorious heist.

It comes days after the career criminal was ordered to pay £6.5 million or have his sentence doubled.

Last week Perkins' barrister Peter Rowlands said his client had been diagnosed with "severe heart failure".

A prison service spokesman confirmed Perkins died in custody on Monday, adding: