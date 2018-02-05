- ITV Report
Hatton Garden burglary ringleader Terry Perkins dies in prison
One of the ringleaders behind the Hatton Garden burglary has died in prison.
Terry Perkins, 69, is understood to have died of natural causes at HMP Belmarsh, where he was serving a seven-year sentence for his role in the notorious heist.
It comes days after the career criminal was ordered to pay £6.5 million or have his sentence doubled.
Last week Perkins' barrister Peter Rowlands said his client had been diagnosed with "severe heart failure".
A prison service spokesman confirmed Perkins died in custody on Monday, adding:
Perkins was due to face trial later this year for another high-end raid, in which more than £1 million worth of goods was swiped from Chatila jewellers in Old Bond Street on the August bank holiday weekend in 2010.
He was one of the key players behind the Hatton Garden burglary, in which an estimated £13.69 million of gold, cash and gems were ransacked from 73 safe deposit boxes after a hole was drilled through the vault wall.