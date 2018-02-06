- ITV Report
66th anniversary of Queen’s accession marked with gun salutes across London
Gun salutes across the UK have celebrated the 66th anniversary of Her Majesty The Queen’s accession to the throne.
Three L118 Ceremonial Light Guns were used to fire over the River Thames during the Tower of London celebration.
Troops from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery staged a 41-gun salute at Green Park, while the Honourable Artillery Company (HAC), the City of London’s Reserve Army Regiment conducted a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London.
Gun salutes have been fired in London to officially mark the 66th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne.
The longest-reigning sovereign in British history became queen on February 6 1952 on the death of her father King George VI. Gun salutes rung out across the capital, with the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery firing a 41-gun salute in Green Park at noon, and a 62-gun salute at 1pm by the Honourable Artillery Company at the Tower of London.
The Queen is marking the milestone privately at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, as she does most years while she reflects on the anniversary of her father's death in private.
George VI died in his sleep at Sandringham House after suffering from lung cancer. Princess Elizabeth, who was just 25, was thousands of miles away in Kenya on a Commonwealth tour with the Duke of Edinburgh when she learned of her father's death and her accession to the throne. She returned home a queen.