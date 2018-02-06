66th anniversary of Queen’s accession marked with gun salutes across London

Gun salutes across the UK have celebrated the 66th anniversary of Her Majesty The Queen’s accession to the throne.

Three L118 Ceremonial Light Guns were used to fire over the River Thames during the Tower of London celebration.

Troops from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery staged a 41-gun salute at Green Park, while the Honourable Artillery Company (HAC), the City of London’s Reserve Army Regiment conducted a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London.