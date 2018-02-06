Appeal to identify man following assault of 79-year-old victim was left with head injuries and a fractured hip

Detectives are appealing for information after a 79-year-old man was left with a substantial laceration to his head and a fractured hip following an attack on New Year's Eve in Archway.

Police have issued CCTV footage and stills of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident. Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 14:50hrs on 31 December 2017 to reports of an altercation in Highgate Hill.

The victim and the suspect had been in the McDonalds restaurant near to Archway Underground Station and there was a brief exchange of words between them prior to the suspect leaving.

He left and walked towards Holloway Road and the victim left in the same direction a short time later.

Approximately two metres from the exit of the restaurant the suspect turned around and approached the victim.