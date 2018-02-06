Families of IRA Hyde Park bombing victims granted legal aid

Families of the victims of the IRA Hyde Park bombing have been awarded legal aid to fund civil action against a suspect.

Relatives of the four Royal Household Cavalrymen who died in the July 1982 blast had multiple applications refused before the Legal Aid Agency (LAA) agreed to fund their case against John Downey on Friday, The Sun reported.

Convicted IRA member Mr Downey was charged four years ago with the murders, which he denied, but the prosecution at the Old Bailey collapsed in 2014.

The case against the Co Donegal man dramatically collapsed after it was revealed he had received a written assurance from former Prime Minister Tony Blair's government that he was no longer wanted. The letter was issued under the terms of the controversial On The Runs (OTRs) scheme.