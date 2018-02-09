Conman who pretended his family died in the Grenfell Tower sentenced to 21 months in prison

A serial conman who pretended his family died in the Grenfell Tower fire to obtain about £12,500 meant for the victims has been sentenced to 21 months in prison

Anh Nhu Nguyen claimed his wife and son were killed in the June 14 disaster and was photographed beside the Prince of Wales when he met survivors.

As part of his deceit, Nguyen spun a cruel tale to family liaison officers, describing in detail how he lost sight of his family in the smoke-clogged stairwell, police said.

But while a major recovery operation was under way on June 15, the fraudster was actually nine miles away at a housing charity, according to prosecutors.

He posed as a victim of the blaze for almost two weeks and was given about £12,500 by charities and Kensington and Chelsea Council.

Some 71 people were killed in the blaze which swept through the west London block after cladding on the exterior caught fire.