London City Airport remains closed after Second World War bomb found

London City Airport continues to be closed on Monday morning after a Second World War ordnance was found nearby.

The device was found at George V Dock on Sunday morning during work at the airport.

A 214-metre (700ft) cordon was put up late on Sunday evening after discussions between the Royal Navy and Metropolitan Police.

All flights in and out of the airport have been cancelled, airport CEO Robert Sinclair said.

"I urge any passengers due to fly today not to come to the airport and to contact their airline for further information," Mr Sinclair said.

"All flights in and out of London City on Monday are cancelled and an exclusion zone is in place in the immediate area.

"I recognise this is causing inconvenience for our passengers, and in particular some of our local residents.

"The airport is cooperating fully with the Met Police and Royal Navy and working hard to safely remove the device and resolve the situation as quickly as possible."

Transport for London said Docklands Light Railway services will not run between Pontoon Dock and Woolwich Arsenal owing to the 214-metre (700ft) exclusion zone.

"At 10pm an operational decision was made with the Royal Navy to implement a 214-metre exclusion zone to ensure that the ordnance can be safely dealt with whilst limiting any risk to the public," a statement by the Metropolitan Police said.

"A number of road cordons are in place, and motorists planning to travel through this part of Newham borough are urged to seek alternative routes."

Properties were evacuated in the exclusion zone and residents were given emergency accommodation overnight.