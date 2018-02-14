- ITV Report
-
Man dies after vehicles crash on airfield at Heathrow Airport
A British Airways engineer has died after two airport vehicles crashed at Heathrow.
Another male sustained a suspected broken shoulder in the crash near Terminal 5 shortly after 6am on Wednesday.
The deceased, aged in his 40s, was taken to a west London hospital but could not be saved, the Metropolitan Police said. A yellow airside operations pick-up truck was one of the vehicles involved. They are often driven around the airfield at high speed by Heathrow staff carrying out tasks such as directing aircraft and inspecting the runways.
At least 20 BA flights from Terminal 5 were delayed and passengers were ordered to leave an aircraft which was unable to take off because of the crash.
The airline apologised to passengers and said it was doing "all we can" to ensure delayed flights depart as soon as possible.