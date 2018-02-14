Man dies after vehicles crash on airfield at Heathrow Airport

@ saoirse_music Hi, we are dealing with a serious accident involving two vehicles on the airfield. The airfield rema… https://t.co/uiI8Tw86TP

Another male sustained a suspected broken shoulder in the crash near Terminal 5 shortly after 6am on Wednesday.

The deceased, aged in his 40s, was taken to a west London hospital but could not be saved, the Metropolitan Police said. A yellow airside operations pick-up truck was one of the vehicles involved. They are often driven around the airfield at high speed by Heathrow staff carrying out tasks such as directing aircraft and inspecting the runways.