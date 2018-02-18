Murder investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Kensington

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in Kensington.

The victim, believed to be 19 years old, was found in Logan Place at around 3:20am on Sunday morning.

He is the 13th person in London to die from a blade since the start of 2018.

One man - a 19-year old - was arrested and is being questioned by police.

Officers were first alerted to the street after receiving reports of a large number of vehicles in the area.

It's believed there was a house party in nearby Earls Court Road around the time of the attack and The Met say they're looking into whether there is a link.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell is leading the investigation. He said:

“While we are in the very early stages of our investigation, we know there was a party at a nearby address on Earls Court Road around the time of this incident. We are still working to establish any link, but it does mean the area would have been busy with vehicles and pedestrians at the time.

“I want to hear from anyone who was in the area; did you witness an altercation? Every fragment of information is beneficial to our investigation and I would urge anyone who may know something to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact police.