- ITV Report
-
Great-great-great grandmother celebrates 100th birthday with six generations of her family
A great-great-great grandmother celebrated her landmark 100th birthday at a surprise party - with six generations of her family.
Mary Thomas, known as 'Mama', was joined by 93 descendants and their partners to celebrate her life centenary.
Mama has five children, 25 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
The revellers were even joined by her two great-great-great-grandchildren, Kenya and Keya.
So Mama could work out who all her relations were, everybody wore a t-shirt that said their relation to her.
The birthday celebration, on Valentine's Day, saw the centenarian sit on a throne surrounded by her family, in Dollis Hill, north London, for a grand dinner which lasted until 2am.
Mama moved to London from Jamaica 25 years ago after husband Charlie Thomas passed away, aged 79.
Despite her joy at being surrounded by loving family, Mama's long life has been tinged with sadness.
She had a dozen children, but four died in infancy and she lost three daughters in recent years.
Tributes were paid at the party for three daughters who had passed away, and four who tragically died in infancy.
Family members gave speeches celebrating Mary's life and impact on her family.
The centenarian prays each day, is in good health and does all of her own cooking and cleaning.