Great-great-great grandmother celebrates 100th birthday with six generations of her family

A great-great-great grandmother celebrated her landmark 100th birthday at a surprise party - with six generations of her family.

Credit: SWNS

Mary Thomas, known as 'Mama', was joined by 93 descendants and their partners to celebrate her life centenary. Mama has five children, 25 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-great-grandchildren.

The revellers were even joined by her two great-great-great-grandchildren, Kenya and Keya. So Mama could work out who all her relations were, everybody wore a t-shirt that said their relation to her. The birthday celebration, on Valentine's Day, saw the centenarian sit on a throne surrounded by her family, in Dollis Hill, north London, for a grand dinner which lasted until 2am.

Mama moved to London from Jamaica 25 years ago after husband Charlie Thomas passed away, aged 79.

A secret to a long life is to eat good, healthy food, I like to eat West Indian food, like plantains and rice and peas. I don't drink a lot, I like a Guinness every now and again. On my birthday I received a letter from the Queen, I was very happy with it. I'm glad to live to see 100, I love it. I have a wonderful family and I love them. – Mary 'Mama' Thomas

