Terrorist rants in court as judge increases jail term after error

A terrorist who plotted a bomb or ricin attack ranted in the dock after a judge increased his jail term to at least 21 years following a sentencing error.

Sudanese asylum seeker Munir Mohammed had pledged to carry out a lone wolf mission in a Facebook chat with an Islamic State commander.

As part of his preparations he sought out pharmacist Rowaida El-Hassan through the SingleMuslim.com dating website and used her know-how to assemble ingredients for a bomb.

When he was arrested in December 2016, Mohammed had two of the three components for TATP explosives as well as manuals on how to make bombs and ricin poison.

Last Thursday, Mohammed, 37, of Leopold Street, Derby, and mother-of-two El-Hassan, 33, of Willesden Lane, north-west London, were jailed for preparing terrorist acts between November 2015 and December 2016.

Judge Michael Topolski QC had sentenced Mohammed to life with a minimum of 14 years and handed El-Hassan to 12 years plus five years on extended licence.

The case returned to the Old Bailey on Wednesday under the slip rule to correct the sentence for Mohammed.

Raising the minimum term to 21 years, Judge Topolski apologised for making an error.

For a level two offence of preparing acts of terrorism, recent guidance has set the range of between 21 and 30 years for a life sentence.