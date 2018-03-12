Inquest to open into death or murdered schoolgirl Ellie Butler

The grandfather of a six-year-old girl who was murdered by her father says he hopes the inquest into her death will finally allow "justice to prevail".

Ben Butler, is serving a life sentence for the murder of his daughter Ellie who died from severe head injuries in 2013. She had been returned to her parents following an 11 month custody battle.

Ben Butler being interviewed by police Credit: PA

The youngster's mother, Jennie Gray, was jailed for child cruelty. The inquest, which opens today at Croydon Coroner's Court, will examine the roles of the authorities involved in Ellie's care before she died.

Speaking to ITV London, Ellie's grandfather, Neal Gray said:

I hope justice will prevail and no stone is left unturned to find the truth of what really happened to my granddaughter and why in my opinion, the authorities failed her. – Neal Gray, Ellie's grandfather