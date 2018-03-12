Teen mugger Derryck John jailed for throwing acid at six moped riders during a two hour spree in east London

A teenage mugger who threw acid at six moped drivers in a two hour crime spree has been jailed for more than ten years for the 'despicable and callous' attacks.

Derryck John, 17, stole two mopeds and attempted to steal a further four after using an Evian bottle to spray riders in the face during a terrifying acid rampage.

Derryck John, who was just 16 when he stole the bikes, claims he was encouraged by an older accomplice he admired in a gang 'who offered him what his parents could not', Wood Green Crown Court heard.

During the attacks on July 13 last year he sprayed the strong corrosive liquid in the face of his victims around ten times.

He rode as a pillion passenger with an older accomplice when they attacked two fast food delivery drivers and four others.

The pair first attacked David Rosenberg and chased him down the street before he managed to evade his attackers.

He ended up spending three hours in hospital with significant injuries.

John and his accomplice went on to attack UberEats delivery rider Jabed Hussain, 32, Stephen Young, Bruno Goncalves, Bargellesi Severi and Eugenio Stellato.

John pleaded guilty to six counts of throwing a corrosive fluid with intent to "disable, burn maim, disfigure or to do grievous bodily harm".

The teenager was the pillion passenger in the rampage and was only identified by police when he was filmed by CCTV walking into a petrol station to buy fuel and lifted his helmet up to reveal his face.

He first attacked David Rosenberg in Newham before moving onto dad-of-three Jabed Hussain who was seen screaming as the liquid burned his skin whilst John and his accomplice, who has not been arrested, stole his Yamaha bike.

Judge Noel Lucas QC said John's "grave crimes" were "despicable and callous" attacks on the public.

Jailing John for ten years and six months he said: