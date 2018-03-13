Advertisement

Sadiq Khan reads out racist tweets and reveals death threat

Simon Harris ITV London Senior Correspondent

Sadiq Khan was targeted by racist and Islamphobic tweets including one labelling him a 'gay muzzie terrorist', he revealed during a speech in America.

Sadiq Khan reads out racist and Islamphobic tweets Credit: SXSW

The London mayor used his appearance at the South by Southwest film festival in Texas to detail a catalogue of vile messages directed at him.

Mr Khan called on social media platforms to take a tougher line against online abuse or face increased regulation.

I don't read these out to be portrayed as a victim or to ask for sympathy. But ask yourself this: what happens when young boys and girls from minority backgrounds see this kind of thing on their timelines?

Or experience it themselves? Or someone thinking about becoming a politician?

– SADIQ KHAN, MAYOR OF LONDON

Mr Khan accused politicians and governments of 'sitting on their hands' while the tech revolution unfolded.