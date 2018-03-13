Sadiq Khan reads out racist tweets and reveals death threat
Sadiq Khan was targeted by racist and Islamphobic tweets including one labelling him a 'gay muzzie terrorist', he revealed during a speech in America.
The London mayor used his appearance at the South by Southwest film festival in Texas to detail a catalogue of vile messages directed at him.
Mr Khan called on social media platforms to take a tougher line against online abuse or face increased regulation.
Mr Khan accused politicians and governments of 'sitting on their hands' while the tech revolution unfolded.