- ITV Report
Croydon residents told to foot £2 million bill to replace Grenfell-style cladding
By Rags Martel: ITV News reporter
What does it feel like living in a building which is just as dangerous as Grenfell?
The problem is the cladding. The Citiscape apartment complex in Croydon is covered in the flammable type used at Grenfell. Srikant Alla is one of the residents facing a £31,000 bill to replace it.
This building is considered so dangerous fire wardens holding fog horns patrol the corridors 24 hours-a-day.
Everyone agrees the cladding must go but no one wants to pay for the cost of replacing it which could be as much as £2 million.
The dispute went to court and a tribunal ruled it's the leaseholders who are liable to pay for the recladding costs.
When Citiscape was built, the cladding was legal and thought to be safe. But since Grenfell we now know it's dangerous and flammable.
But the ruling does raise questions about the government's role in fire safety, mentioning "errors in the cladding certification process", adding " relevant building regulations were not fit for purpose."
The government told ITV News they're not in a position to comment on individual cases but are keeping the situation under review.
Firstport Property Services who manage the building said:
Nine months after Grenfell the urgent task of making homes safe has yet to begin.