Croydon residents told to foot £2 million bill to replace Grenfell-style cladding

We've got a certificate that says the government is responsible for putting this kind of cladding on buildings like Citiscape and Grenfell.

It's not the builder's fault, it's not the developer's fault, it's not the leaseholder's fault - the cladding went up because the government said it was safe and we have a certificate signed by the chair of the government's fire safety expert panel that says it was safe and this was signed three years before Grenfell.

So instead of trying to wash their hands of responsibility for what they've done instead of abandoning leaseholders like the people who live here [Citiscape]. The government needs to act now. They are responsible for this cladding being up, they must take responsibility for taking this cladding down. Nobody else owes a penny.