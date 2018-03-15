- ITV Report
Crucified Stromtrooper relocated in church after parishioners complain
A crucified stormtrooper on display at a London church has been granted a stay of execution - despite causing a stir among parishioners.
A priest arrived to decide whether to remove the controversial statue which formed part of an art exhibition at St Stephen Walbrook church.
The priest and two church wardens questioned event organiser Ben Moore, who said the statue will go on sale after the exhibition has ended with a £12,000 price tag.
Ben explained the meaning of the piece to church members, who compromised and allowed the piece to stay.
After a 30 minute meeting, the stormtrooper statue was moved from a prominent place at the front of the church to the back of the hall.
People from across London visited the exhibition, which proved divisive.
