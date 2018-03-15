- ITV Report
Grenfell fire doors could only withstand fire 'for half time expected'
Flat doors in Grenfell Tower could only hold back a blaze for half the time they were supposed to, investigators have found.
Experts acting on behalf of the Metropolitan Police tested an undamaged front door from the west London block and found that it could withstand a blaze for 15 minutes - not the 30 for which it was designed.
Seventy-one people died when a fire ravaged the residential building on June 14 last year.
A vast police investigation is continuing into the causes of the fire, Scotland Yard said, as it announced the new findings.