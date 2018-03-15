Grenfell fraudster convicted of inventing fake husband to get compensation

A woman has been convicted of posing as a grief-stricken Grenfell Tower survivor to claim money, donations and hotel accommodation meant for real victims.

Over the next few weeks, she filled a room at a Hilton hotel to bursting with donations made by well-wishers, and concocted an elaborate ploy to claim insurance on her fictitious partner's death.

Joyce Msokeri, 47, told authorities she had escaped the devastating west London fire last year and her husband had died - but she was actually single and living miles away at the time.

She was found guilty following a trial at Southwark Crown Court of three counts of fraud against the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea , the Hilton and charities respectively, and a further charge of possessing a false document.

Msokeri was not in court to hear the jury's verdicts as she remains in hospital after being admitted on Monday for medical tests.

Judge Michael Grieve QC declined to sentence her in her absence, instead fixing a sentencing date for 6 April.

He thanked the jury for their "good humour" throughout the trial in the face of Msokeri's delaying tactics, including regularly feigning illness and claiming to be disabled.

Two relatives of a victim of the fire, whom Msokeri at one point tried to claim was her husband, were seated in the public gallery as the verdicts were read out.

The defendant, of Ambleside Gardens, Sutton, south London, had repeatedly tried to frustrate justice by faking illnesses - including by using a wheelchair for which she had no medical need.