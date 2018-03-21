Man stabbed to death in Stratford

Police are investigating after a man thought to be in his twenties was killed in a knife attack at a shopping centre in East London. Emergency services were called to the Stratford Centre at 9:30pm last night where they found the man with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later.

Credit: ITV News

Forensic teams worked into the early hours of Wednesday morning at the shopping centre close to Subway and Burger King. The man hasn't been formally identified but his next of kin have been informed. Detectives are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 7391/20 March, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.