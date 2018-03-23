Parsons Green Tube bomber Ahmed Hassan jailed for life with a minimum term of 34 years after injuring 51 passengers

Ahmed Hassan who planted the Parsons Green Tube bomb which injured 51 passengers has been sentenced to life in jail with a minimum term of 34 years for planting the Parsons Green Tube bomb which injured 51 passengers The 18-year-old Iraqi asylum pretended to engage with the anti-terrorism Prevent scheme as he plotted to cause carnage in the capital. He made a bomb with 400g of "Mother of Satan" explosives and 2.2kg of shrapnel while his unsuspecting foster parents were on holiday in Blackpool. The Old Bailey heard he wanted to avenge the death of his father in Iraq and was "disappointed" when the bomb only partly detonated in a huge fireball.

Photo taken soon after the bomb was detonated near Parsons Green Tube station. Credit: PA

A jury deliberated for just over four hours to reject his explanation that he only wanted to act out a fantasy like the Tom Cruise film Mission: Impossible. The photography student, who claimed to aspire to be the new David Attenborough, will be sentenced for attempted murder by Mr Justice Haddon-Cave later. Following his arrival in Britain in 2015, Hassan told Home Office officials he had been trained to kill by Islamic State. The court had heard he was referred by Barnardo's and Surrey social services to Prevent but kept his murderous plans a secret. Hassan used his student of the year award of a £20 Amazon voucher to buy one of the key chemicals online. The night before the bombing, his foster father Ron Jones went to find out why Hassan was not sleeping, unaware he was sitting next to the highly unstable TATP explosives. On the morning of September 15 last year, Hassan left his home and caught a train to Wimbledon carrying his bomb inside a Lidl bag.

The forensic tent on the platform at Parsons Green Tube station. Credit: PA