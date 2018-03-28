- ITV Report
-
Hatton Garden police make new arrest almost three years after the heist
A fresh arrest has been made by detectives investigating the 2015 Hatton Garden heist.
Officers from Scotland Yard's Flying Squad held a 57-year-old man in an early-morning raid in Islington, north London, on Tuesday.
The suspect was arrested at around 7.30am on suspicion of non-residential burglary after his house was searched.
Scotland Yard said a number of items had been seized.
The audacious heist was carried out over the Easter weekend in 2015, when a gang ransacked 73 boxes at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit after using a drill to bore a hole into the vault wall.
Valuables worth up to £29 million, including gold, diamonds and sapphires, were taken.
Nine people were convicted and jailed for their roles in the raid, one of the biggest in UK history.