Hatton Garden police make new arrest almost three years after the heist

A fresh arrest has been made by detectives investigating the 2015 Hatton Garden heist.

Police forensics officer enters the Hatton Garden Safe Deposit company in April 2015

Officers from Scotland Yard's Flying Squad held a 57-year-old man in an early-morning raid in Islington, north London, on Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested at around 7.30am on suspicion of non-residential burglary after his house was searched.

Scotland Yard said a number of items had been seized.

The audacious heist was carried out over the Easter weekend in 2015, when a gang ransacked 73 boxes at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit after using a drill to bore a hole into the vault wall.

Valuables worth up to £29 million, including gold, diamonds and sapphires, were taken.

Nine people were convicted and jailed for their roles in the raid, one of the biggest in UK history.