Jailed drink driver told to 'rot in hell' after killing three boys as they walked to a party

A drink driver was told to "rot in hell" as he was jailed for 13 years for killing three boys as they walked to a 16th birthday party.

Protestors outside the Old Bailey in central London

Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, was more than double the limit and doing 71mph on a 60mph road in Hayes, west London, when he ploughed into the teenagers, sending them flying through the air.

Harry Rice's brother, Matthew, joins protestors outside the Old Bailey Credit: PA

The car hire worker, who also had traces of cannabis in his system, pleaded guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of semi-professional footballer Harry Rice, 17, apprentice electrician George Wilkinson, 16, and labourer Josh McGuinness, 16. Families and friends of the boys vented their anger and grief as they packed into the Old Bailey for his sentencing. They labelled the defendant a coward for running away and leaving the boys to die in the road.

You are going to rot in hell, mate. – Tracy Blackwell, Josh's mother

Jaynesh Chudasama Credit: Met Police

Sentencing, Judge Wendy Joseph QC said:

It is obvious that nothing any court can do can measure the loss of Josh, Harry and George for the obvious reason that their loss is immeasurable. – Wendy Joseph QC, Judge

She jailed Chudasama for 13 years and disqualified him from driving for 13 years and six months. Outside court, a crowd of protesters called for stiffer sentences for killer drivers.

I'm protesting because my brother was ruthlessly taken away with his two friends by a callous driver who got in a car knowing he was going to drive the vehicle under the influence. He should not see the light of day, end of story. – Matthew, Harry's brother

The victims were in a group of eight friends walking to a party at Goals five-a-side football club in January. Chudasama was described by another motorist as "driving like a bat out of hell" as he swung his Audi out to overtake on Shepiston Lane in Hayes, lost control and hit the boys head-on. They were thrown into the air as the car spun around in the road three times. Chudasama, of Hayes, and his passenger got out and ran off, pursued by two boys, who dragged him back to where their friends lay dying. Meanwhile, a girl held George's hand as he lay half in the road and half on the pavement with terrible head and neck injuries. He had died instantly, along with Josh, who was struck with such force that he was sent over a fence and into a cemetery. Harry was carried on the bonnet of the car which crashed into the cemetery wall, crushing his body, the court heard. The school friends' families described "every parent's worst nightmare" in tearful statements in court.

That awful night my son was taken from me will stay with me and haunt me for the rest of my life. – Sarah Baker, George's mother

Harry's father Ian Rice said: