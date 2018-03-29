Woman dies after being hit by pallet of bricks in east London

The woman died in hospital at 10:40hrs on Thursday, 29 March. Her next of kin have been informed.

Formal identification awaits. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course. Officers were called at 09:38hrs on Tuesday, 27 March to Burdett Road at the junction with St Pauls Way, E3.

A woman had been struck by debris falling from a building site crane.

London Ambulance Service attended and the woman was taken to an east London hospital, where she was in a critical condition. A man at the scene was also treated for shock. Officers from Tower Hamlets CID are investigating in consultation with the Health and Safety Executive.