Woman dies after being hit by pallet of bricks in east London

A 29-year-old woman who was injured after being hit by bricks which fell from a building site in east London on Tuesday has died.

Credit: Twitter/@ShafiazamUK

Pedestrians on Burdett Road, Tower Hamlets, caught the aftermath of the accident on video, shortly after the woman was hit by a pallet of bricks while walking next to the construction site for a new housing development.

The London Ambulance Service took the woman to an east London hospital where she remained in a critical condition for several days.

The woman died in hospital at 10:40hrs on Thursday, 29 March. Her next of kin have been informed.

Formal identification awaits. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course. Officers were called at 09:38hrs on Tuesday, 27 March to Burdett Road at the junction with St Pauls Way, E3.

A woman had been struck by debris falling from a building site crane.

London Ambulance Service attended and the woman was taken to an east London hospital, where she was in a critical condition. A man at the scene was also treated for shock. Officers from Tower Hamlets CID are investigating in consultation with the Health and Safety Executive.

– Met Police