Woman dies after being hit by pallet of bricks in east London
A 29-year-old woman who was injured after being hit by bricks which fell from a building site in east London on Tuesday has died.
Pedestrians on Burdett Road, Tower Hamlets, caught the aftermath of the accident on video, shortly after the woman was hit by a pallet of bricks while walking next to the construction site for a new housing development.
The London Ambulance Service took the woman to an east London hospital where she remained in a critical condition for several days.