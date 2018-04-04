Pensioner arrested after fatally wounding intruder at his home

A pensioner has been arrested after fatally wounding an intruder during a suspected burglary at his home, police said.

Further Green Road in Hither Green Credit: PA

Two men entered the property in Further Green Road in Hither Green, south-east London, early on Wednesday morning. One suspect, armed with a screwdriver, forced the 78-year-old home-owner into his kitchen when he discovered them, while his accomplice went upstairs, Scotland Yard said.

Further Green Road in Hither Green Credit: PA

A struggle ensued, during which "one of the males found inside the property sustained a stab wound to the upper body", according to police. Officers were called to reports of a burglary in progress at around 12.45am and the London Ambulance Service took the wounded man to a central London hospital, where he died at 3.37am. The force was unable to confirm whether the suspect had been stabbed with the screwdriver.