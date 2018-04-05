Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Suspected burglar stabbed to death during apparent burglary was wanted by police over another break in

A suspected burglar stabbed to death during an apparent burglary was wanted by police over another break in.

Henry Vincent Credit: SWNS

Henry Vincent, 37, was previously wanted by police on suspicion of distraction burglaries.

Vincent, from Kent, is thought to be a member of the travelling community.

Police arrested 78-year-old homeowner Richard Osborn-Brooks at his home in Hither Green, south London, on suspicion of murder.

Met Police believe one of the suspected burglars, Vincent or his as-yet unnamed accomplice, had a screwdriver and threatened the homeowner with it.

Vincent suffered a stab wound to the upper body.

A post-mortem examination has given a provisional cause of death as a stab wound.

I would like to speak with anyone who has information regarding the outstanding suspect from the burglary, who is believed to be a white male; he may have told someone what happened at the address.

It is possible that he fled the scene in a vehicle, possibly a white van, leaving the scene in the direction of Further Green Road.

I ask anyone who can help to call our incident room as soon as possible.

– Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, Met Police