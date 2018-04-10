Failings by authorities 'did not contribute to death' of murdered Ellie Butler

The action or inaction of agencies involved in the case of murdered six-year-old Ellie Butler cannot be said to have "possibly or probably" contributed to her death, a coroner has ruled.

Ellie Butler Credit: PA

The young girl, who was beaten to death by her father Ben Butler in 2013, was unlawfully killed, an inquest has formally determined. The six-year-old was placed in the care of her grandparents as a baby after her father was accused of shaking her.

Ben Butler and Jennie Gray Credit: Met Police

She was returned to the care of Butler, and her mother, in 2012 after a ruling by Mrs Justice Hogg in the family division of the High Court. Ellie was battered to death at the family home in Sutton, south London, in October the following year. Butler was convicted of her murder in June 2016 after a trial at the Old Bailey and jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years. Delivering her ruling at South London Coroner's Court, Dame Linda said:

Despite various failings which have been highlighted in the SCR (Services for Children) report and which will be addressed in a PFD (Prevent Future Deaths) report, on the evidence I am unable to conclude that any acts or omissions by the relevant agencies possibly or probably contributed to the death of Ellie. – Dame Linda, South London Coroner's Court

Following her ruling Dame Linda stressed that those worried about court judgments should feel able to raise those concerns.