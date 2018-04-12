- ITV Report
Met Police warns dead burglar's family to respect residents in Hither Green
A senior police chief has said he would have preferred grieving loved ones of burglar Henry Vincent not to have laid flowers which forced his officers to step in to soothe community tensions.
Met Police Deputy Commissioner Sir Craig Mackey said the intruder's death was a tragedy for his family but warned they should respect Hither Green residents after shrines for him were repeatedly taken down.
Mounted police were called in after friends and supporters of Richard Osborn-Brooks objected to the tributes and removed scores of floral bouquets and balloons placed outside the 78-year-old's south-east London home.
The pensioner was arrested on suspicion of murdering 37-year-old Vincent while defending his home last week, before being released without charge.
Sir Craig said Lewisham Council was considering what to do with the tributes, which included cards and a teddy bear.