Met Police warns dead burglar's family to respect residents in Hither Green

This is a tragedy for the family who have lost a loved one. It is also a tragedy for the homeowner forced to take the action he did. I am pleased we got the quickest possible decision for him in relation to his actions. It would have been preferable if the pavement had remained clear and the local area had not become the focus of disruption which then needed police resources to manage. The local authority are considering how the flowers and items are managed and we are inputting to that. As the situation stands, that is how this has to be dealt with as laying flowers is not a crime.

We want those laying flowers to respect the local people and the impact on them. Those opposed to the flowers should act responsibly, respectfully and reasonably. As the borough commander said yesterday we don't want anyone - the local people or those vising the scene - to feel intimidated.

We will continue to work with the local authority so the disruption stops and the area can get back to normal as soon as possible.