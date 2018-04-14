Six pedestrians seriously injured after being hit by a car in Essex

Six pedestrians have been seriously injured following a collision with a car in Essex.

It happened on Furtherwick Road in Canvey at around 4:10pm on Saturday afternoon.

One person is fighting for their life and another has potentially life changing injuries.

All six have been taken to hospital and multiple air ambulances have been at the scene.

In a statement Essex Police said:

"A section of the road is currently closed while officers and paramedics deal with the incident.

"We ask people to please avoid the area while this work continues."

Witnesses are being asked to come forward.