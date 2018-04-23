Advertisement

Masterchef contestant Matt Campbell dies after collapsing during London Marathon

A former Masterchef contestant collapsed and died running Sunday's London Marathon, the hottest ever. He was running in memory of his father, Martin, who died in the summer of 2016.

Matt Campbell (right) Credit: Twitter

Matt Campbell, from the Lake District, who earlier this month completed the Manchester race in less than three hours, died after passing out at the 22.5 mile mark.

Matt's marathon running kit Credit: Instagram/mattsoire

With deep sadness, we confirm the death of a participant in the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon.

Matt Campbell, aged 29, a professional chef from the Lake District, collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark and, although he received immediate medical treatment on the scene from race doctors, he died later in hospital.

Matt was a well-known chef who featured in MasterChef: The Professionals last year, inspiring viewers with his Nutritional Gastronomy movement and forward-thinking ideas.

– London Marathon
Matt Campbell seen working as a professional chef Credit: Instagram/mattsoire

Matt's JustGiving page told how his dad had encouraged him to start running marathons.

Matt pictured after finishing the Manchester Marathon Credit: Instagram/mattsoire

He was the most inspirational man in my life and was the one who said - "Go on, why don't you give it a go? I know you can do it!" and entered me into my first marathon; Brathay 2016 along with my brother, Josh.

It was maybe the proudest day of my life standing at the finish line having achieved something I never imagined possible with my Dad and my Brother by my side.

– Matt's JustGiving page
Matt Campbell's Justgiving page Credit: JustGiving

Tributes to Matt were also paid on his JustGiving page where donations have continued to pour in.

So tragic, I hope that every small donation can help your charity and all its good work can continue. Such a terrible loss.

– Helen, JustGiving page donor

How terrible sad. Rest in Peace, Matt. Sending strength to your family.

– Sam, JustGiving page donor

What a terrible shame. RIP x

– Guy, JustGiving page donor