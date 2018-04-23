Masterchef contestant Matt Campbell dies after collapsing during London Marathon

With deep sadness, we confirm the death of a participant in the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon.

Matt Campbell, aged 29, a professional chef from the Lake District, collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark and, although he received immediate medical treatment on the scene from race doctors, he died later in hospital.

Matt was a well-known chef who featured in MasterChef: The Professionals last year, inspiring viewers with his Nutritional Gastronomy movement and forward-thinking ideas.