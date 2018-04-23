- ITV Report
-
Masterchef contestant Matt Campbell dies after collapsing during London Marathon
A former Masterchef contestant collapsed and died running Sunday's London Marathon, the hottest ever. He was running in memory of his father, Martin, who died in the summer of 2016.
Matt Campbell, from the Lake District, who earlier this month completed the Manchester race in less than three hours, died after passing out at the 22.5 mile mark.
Matt's JustGiving page told how his dad had encouraged him to start running marathons.
Tributes to Matt were also paid on his JustGiving page where donations have continued to pour in.